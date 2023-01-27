Clay County
Justin Chapman and Felisha Chapman, 144 N. Phillips St., Rector, on Jan. 17 filed Chapter 7.
Charles Ray Brown and Odelia Fox Brown, 1712 Alesha Drive, Wynne, on Jan. 19 filed Chapter 7.
Rachael M. Householder, d/b/a What the Fluff Dog Spa, and Lexie Householder, 1812 S. Self Circle, Apt. A, Jonesboro, on Jan. 20 filed Chapter 7.
Johnny Derome Seabron and Rita Arnetta Seabron, 980 Links Drive, Apt. 6, Jonesboro, on Jan. 22 filed Chapter 7.
Curley Mae Hinton, a/k/a Curley Davis-Hinton, 1000 Alabama St., Apt. 5, Earle, on Jan. 18 filed Chapter 13.
Christen Antonio McDaniel, 392 Springdale Drive, Marion, on Jan. 17 filed Chapter 13.
Candice Michelle Huff, a/k/a Candice Huff Ballard, 802 Jackson Square, Marion, on Jan. 17 filed Chapter 13.
Bobby Neal Carrick, 501 E. Vine St., Paragould, on Jan. 19 filed Chapter 7.
April Weeks, 102 Carter St., Tuckerman, on Jan. 18 filed Chapter 7.
