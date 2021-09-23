Craighead County
Kaleb Edward Harp and Kathryn Elizabeth Harp, 101 Clark Cove, Brookland, on Sept. 21 filed Chapter 7.
Melissa Joan Grigsby, 1501 Hemingway Circle, Jonesboro, on Sept. 16 filed Chapter 13.
Mary Francis Willoughby, 5555 Macedonia Road, Jonesboro, on Sept. 21 filed Chapter 13.
Edward William Riggs and Victoria Lee Gayle Riggs, a/k/a Victoria Lee Gayle Webb, 194 Craighead 395, Jonesboro, on Sept. 21 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Hershel O. Higginbotham, 126 Shiloh Drive, Marion, on Sept. 20 filed Chapter 7.
Justin Lee Freeman, d/b/a Clark's Lube and Auto, d/b/a Two Cousins Lawn Care Service LLC, and Lindsey Ammons Freeman, 1108 Rich Road, West Memphis, on Sept. 20 filed Chapter 7.
Cross County
Thomas Edward Parker and Jereline Atkins Parker, 492 U.S. 64B, Wynne, on Sept. 16 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Stephen Owen Haizlip, 2000 Barnhill Road, Paragould, on Sept. 17 filed Chapter 13.
Jackson County
Haylee Lashay See, 110 Jackson 367, Tuckerman, on Sept. 17 filed Chapter 7.
Lawrence County
Zachory Boyd Taylor and Maegan Layne Taylor, 474 N. Anderson Road, Ravenden, on Sept. 21 filed Chapter 7.
Shannon Allen Milligan, 430 Dogwood Circle, Smithville, on Sept. 20 filed Chapter 12.
Mississippi County
Flesha S. Peace, a/k/a Flesha S. Bohannon, 128 N. Crescent Drive, Blytheville, on Sept. 21 filed Chapter 7.
Keonna Yashica Tucker, 506 Bruce Wilson Drive, Keiser, on Sept. 21 filed Chapter 7.
Tyrone Hamon, 117 Hale St., Osceola, on Sept. 20 filed Chapter 13.
Sharp County
Carl S. McIllwain and Geraldine McIllwain, 28 Cochise Road, Cherokee Village, on Sept. 16 filed Chapter 7.
