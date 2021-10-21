Craighead County
William W. Craft and Sanja Craft, 33 Craighead 371, Bono, on Oct. 13 filed Chapter 7.
Lonnie Arness Ervin, 3904 Charleston Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Netra Latrease Miller, 3904 Charleston Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Crittenden County
Saleves Laurell Williams, 549 Par Drive, Apt. 1, Marion, on Oct. 13 filed Chapter 7.
Greene County
Carolyn Kay Henson, 1204 Robinwood Drive, Paragould, on Oct. 14 filed Chapter 7.
Lawrence County
Terry Vaughn Swift and Sharon Louise Swift, P.O. Box 57, Ravenden, on Oct. 13 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Celeta Michelle Cagle, 806 U.S. 61 North, Luxora, on Oct. 14 filed Chapter 7.
Albert Love Jr., 129 Ken Drive, Osceola, on Oct. 15 filed Chapter 13.
Earlene Pope, a/k/a Earlene Miller, 129 Ken Drive, Osceola, on Oct. 15 filed Chapter 13.
