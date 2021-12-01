Clay County
Dollie Wagner, a/k/a Dollie Laden, and Logan Wagner, 129 Holland Ave., Piggott, on Nov. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Preston Lee Davis and Luna Elizabeth Davis, 892 U.S. 62, Piggott, on Nov. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Craighead County
Michael Collins Webb, 1306 E. Country Club Terrace, Jonesboro, on Nov. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Whitney Paige Holmes, 5555 Macedonia Road, Apt. Y-100, Jonesboro, on Nov. 24 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Michael Henderson, 1131 Rollins St., Earle, on Nov. 24 filed Chapter 7.
Twyla Brigham, 930 Lackey Road, Marion, on Nov. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Christopher Baker, 1502 W. Arrington Drive, West Memphis, on Nov. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Robert Neal Williams, 1502 Baywood Cove, West Memphis, on Nov. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Williette Lynelle Stinson, 504 Cornell Ave., West Memphis, on Nov. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
David Leon Yates and Shea Louise Yates, a/k/a Shea Nunley, 2708 N. Fifth St., Paragould, on Nov. 22 filed Chapter 13.
Mississippi County
Anthony Lee Hopkins, 1400 Ward Lane, Blytheville, on Nov. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Shanta Seals, 505 Magnolia Drive, Osceola, on Nov. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Poinsett County
Sammy C. Hatley, 501 Eighth St., Marked Tree, on Nov. 22 filed Chapter 7.
Todd A. May and Shelby J. May, 1405 Lester Lane, Trumann, on Nov. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.