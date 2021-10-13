Clay County
Billy Wilford Emerline II, a/k/a Billy Emerline Jr., 1136 Clay 431, Rector, on Oct. 5 filed Chapter 7.
Craighead County
Christopher Heim and Lena Heim, 1100 McNatt Drive, Apt. 12, Brookland, on Oct. 1 filed Chapter 13.
Adam W. Arnold, 5117 Industrial Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 5 filed Chapter 13.
Heather W. King, a/k/a Heather Arnold, 5117 Industrial Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 5 filed Chapter 13.
Chris Don Brewer and Candice Summer Brewer, 200 Walnut St. Apt. B, Jonesboro, on Oct. 8 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Michael Russell Losing and Misty Tia Losing, a/k/a Misty Bolin-Losing, 11324 U.S. 412 West, Paragould, on Oct. 7 filed Chapter 7.
Andrew Thomas Stahl, 106 Gavin Drive, Paragould, on Oct. 11 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
James Ranzy Covington and Tana Dee Covington, 20001 Senteney Road, Harrisburg, on Oct. 5 filed Chapter 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.