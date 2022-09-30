Craighead County
Faith Lynn Marshall, 2210 Harrisburg Road, Jonesboro, on Sept. 22 filed Chapter 7.
Steven Paul Glbson, 3209 Sage Oaks Cove, Jonesboro, on Sept. 22 filed Chapter 13.
Leonel L. Pacheco, 1405 Magnolia Road, Jonesboro, on Sept. 22 filed Chapter 7.
Robert Pernell Gordon, 1913 Millbranch Lane, Jonesboro, on Sept. 22 filed Chapter 13.
Mary Elizabeth Jennings, 3800 Harrisburg Road, Apt. 903, Jonesboro, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Crystal McFarland, a/k/a Crystal McFarland Nelson, 615 Dover Road, West Memphis, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Benjamin E. Luke, 253 Greene 818, Paragould, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Timothy Dale Ross and Destiny Rose Ross, 301 Gavin Drive, Paragould, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Thomas Raymond Rushing and Tammy Leigh Rushing, 719 Josephine St., Newport, on Sept. 22 filed Chapter 13.
Michael Glenn Hicks, 1309 Christi Drive, Newport, on Sept. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Stacy D. Hall, 344 Avenue B, Apt. 25, Walnut Ridge, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Sonya Marie Modica, a/k/a Sonya Marie Lucas, 1200 Short St., Blytheville, on Sept. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Kerry Crismon and Jennifer Crismon, 743 Mill Road, Pocahontas, on Sept. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Aaron Lee Oliver, 30 E. Lakeshore Drive, Cherokee Village, on Sept. 22 filed Chapter 13.
