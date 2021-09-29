Craighead County
April Wright, 945 Craighead 111, Bono, on Sept. 22 filed Chapter 13.
Duane Michael Phipps and Andrea Faye Phipps, 3829 Remington Drive, Jonesboro, on Sept. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Inette Gunby, 722 Valley Drive, Jonesboro, on Sept. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Kelly J. Adams, a/k/a Kelly Phillips, 702 Catfish Drive, Lake City, on Sept. 24 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Erica Ivy, a/k/a Erica Hall, 921 Miller Road, Proctor, on Sept. 22 filed Chapter 7.
Johnnie A. Lewis, P.O. Box 5256, West Memphis, on Sept. 22 filed Chapter 13.
Felecia D. Royston, 1850 N. Avalon St., Apt. 68, West Memphis, on Sept. 23 filed Chapter 13.
