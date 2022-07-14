Craighead County
Lois Riley Durham, 308 Michael St., Bono, on July 11 filed Chapter 13.
Roy Dickson Johnson and Betty June Johnson, 807 Craighead 209, Jonesboro, on July 6 filed Chapter 7.
Rhiannon Brown Reeves, a/k/a Rhiannon Jean Reeves, 1408 Broadmoore Road, Unit B, Jonesboro, on July 11 filed Chapter 13.
Latoya Rockelle Carthon, 5935 Rees Road, Apt. 255, Jonesboro, on July 11 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Kesha McClure, 408 Gibson Ave., West Memphis, on July 7 filed Chapter 7.
Greene County
Paige Elizabeth Shimasaki, a/k/a Paige Elizabeth Sanders, 3705 Shelby Drive, Paragould, on July 6 filed Chapter 7.
Nicole J. Chesser, a/k/a Nicole Jo Scott, 712 E. Emerson St., Paragould, on July 8 filed Chapter 13.
Ryan Clement Brown, 206 S. 17th Ave., Paragould, on July 11 filed Chapter 7.
Lawrence County
Joseph Jerome Bass and Kathryn Sue Bass, P.O. Box 462, Black Rock, on July 11 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Brent Delane Hoffman, 1030 S. Lilly Cove, Apt. A, Blytheville, on July 12 filed Chapter 7.
Shanatae LaNae Turner, 108 W. Shadow Lane, Osceola, on July 8 filed Chapter 13.
Poinsett County
Matthew Collins, 617 Paschal Ave., Trumann, on July 8 filed Chapter 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.