Craighead County
Imevbore Elugbe, 1302 Loberg Lane, Jonesboro, on April 5 filed Chapter 13.
Derick Tyler Teague, 4310 Makala Lane, Jonesboro, on April 6 filed Chapter 13.
LaTonya Holiday, 2606 Matt Drive, Jonesboro, on April 7 filed Chapter 13.
Crittenden County
Dewayne Eddie Smith, 23 N. Bristol Road, Marion, on April 8 filed Chapter 13.
Donna Stringfellow, P.O. Box 5461, West Memphis, on April 5 filed Chapter 13.
Tara M. Bailey, a/k/a Tara M. Williams, a/k/a Tara Campbell, 207 Dabbs Ave., West Memphis, on April 6 filed Chapter 13.
Mississippi County
Tammy Antwynette Wilkey, 118 Bevill Ave., Blytheville, on April 7 filed Chapter 7.
Alicia Renee Woodson, 102 Margaret St., Osceola, on April 4 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Christina Marie Ward, 1000 W. Main St., Trumann, on April 5 filed Chapter 13.
