Clay County
Elbert Perry and Shirley Perry, 409 McNabb St., Rector, on Dec. 12 filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Victoria Rochelle Hillis, a/k/a Victoria Rochelle Darr, a/k/a Victoria Rochelle Puckett and Stephen Wayne Hillis, 71 County Road 384, Bono, on Dec. 9 filed Chapter 13.
Gina Amerson, 3312 Caraway Commons Dr., Apt B2, Jonesboro, on Dec. 5 filed Chapter 13.
Dennis Pate, 1317 Lakewood Dr., Jonesboro, on Dec. 12 filed Chapter 7.
Tamara Nicole Handy, P.O. Box 16731, Jonesboro, on Dec. 12 filed Chapter 13.
Lori Busby, 700 North Roselawn, West Memphis, on Dec. 5 filed Chapter 7.
Lula Mems-Chandler, 717 Sula Lane, West Memphis, on Dec. 6 filed Chapter 7.
Sheila Ann Knight, a/k/a Sheila Knight, 444 Ross Ave, West Memphis, on Dec. 6 filed Chapter 7.
Melissa Powers, a/k/a Melissa Cox, 1413 1/2 Clover Lane, West Memphis, on Dec. 7 filed Chapter 13.
John Henley and Jacquelyn Henley, 401 County Rd. 303, Cherry Valley, on Dec. 9 filed Chapter 13.
Tracey Lynn Allen, 132 Ken Drive, Osceola, on Dec. 9 filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
