Clay County
William Gary Moore Jr., 695 E. Jackson St., Piggott, on Aug. 12 filed Chapter 7.
Craighead County
Ann Denise Patton, a/k/a Randy Patton, d/b/a Patton Lawn Care, 56 Craighead 382, Bono, on Aug. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Tuan Anh Nguyen, 1616 Latourette Lane, Apt. C, Jonesboro, on Aug. 12 filed Chapter 7.
Tyler Timothy Masterson, 1407 Oak Terrace St., Jonesboro, on Aug. 12 filed Chapter 13.
Crittenden County
Emma Lee Turner, 505 Hamilton St., West Memphis, on Aug. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Karen Lynn Adams, 2902 Church St., West Memphis, on Aug. 16 filed Chapter 7.
Greene County
Bobby Joe Sipes Jr. and Gail Louise Sipes, 2346 Arkansas 139, Paragould, on Aug. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Mississippi County
John Jeffrey Owen, 5544 Appletree Circle, Blytheville, on Aug. 13 filed Chapter 7.
Bridget Renee Brannon, 5544 Appletree Circle, Blytheville, on Aug. 13 filed Chapter 7.
Marisia D. Slayton, 2917 N. Sixth St., Blytheville, on Aug. 16 filed Chapter 13.
Kenneth Scott and Cyndi Scott, 4512 Arkansas 158 West, Manila, on Aug. 13 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Barbara T. Staten, 11464 Arkansas 1, Harrisburg, on Aug. 12 filed Chapter 13.
Beth Michelle Cavitt, 341 Walnut Drive, Tyronza, on Aug. 12 filed Chapter 7.
Sharp County
Gene Gordon McEachearn and Margie Marie McEachearn, 159 Duncan Lane, Poughkeepsie, on Aug. 11 filed Chapter 13.
