Craighead County
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 1:58 am
Kerry D. Wall and Brittany L. Wall, 305 Craighead 127, Bono, on July 19 filed Chapter 7.
Bradley Joe Williams and Heather Ranea Williams, 105 N. Bernis St., Brookland, on July 22 filed Chapter 13.
Terra L. Wade, 3100 Creekview Court, Jonesboro, on July 19 filed Chapter 7.
Michael Collins Webb, 1108 Oak Meadow Drive, Jonesboro, on July 19 filed Chapter 7.
Billy Joe Rucker Jr., 151 Craighead 756, Jonesboro, on July 20 filed Chapter 13.
Robert Nicholas Emfinger and Lindsay Danielle Emfinger, 3716 Plantation Circle, Jonesboro, on July 22 filed Chapter 13.
Barbara Bruden, 2003 Bunker Hill Road, Jonesboro, on July 22 filed Chapter 13.
Crystal D. Jones, a/k/a Kris Jones, 3850 Harrisburg Road, Apt. 1904, Jonesboro, on July 22 filed Chapter 7.
Latonya Lashell Austin, 3888 Bridlewood Drive, Jonesboro, on July 22 filed Chapter 13.
Maurice Anthony Desmedt and Tirenia Virginia Desmedt, 211 Cherry St., Lake City, on July 21 filed Chapter 7.
Marcus Lee Neely, 1510 E. Arrington Drive, West Memphis, on July 20 filed Chapter 13.
Jasen Ray Dobson and Laura Liane Dobson, 53 Cross 725, Wynne, on July 21 filed Chapter 7.
Lisa Karen Allison, d/b/a All Quality LSK, LLC, 306 W. Ruby St., Paragould, on July 20 filed Chapter 7.
Britney Nicole Dunham and Brandon James Dunham, 660 N. Ackerson St., Ravenden, on July 19 filed Chapter 13.
Anthony James Ludwig, 1405 Alpine St., Apt. 3, Walnut Ridge, on July 22 filed Chapter 7.
Cindy Jo Baty, a/k/a Cindy Richardson, a/k/a Cindy Lingenfelter, 7314 Old Military Lane, Harrisburg, on July 20 filed Chapter 13.
Brett DeWayne Parker and Samantha Ann Parker, 621 Christy Ave., Trumann, on July 21 filed Chapter 13.
David Eugene Burgess, d/b/a David Burgess Trucking/AAA Trucking, P.O. Box 614, Pocahontas, on July 20 filed Chapter 13.
Spencer Dean Rushin Sr. and Debra Leigh Rushin, 8 Acoma Trace, Cherokee Village, on July 20 filed Chapter 7.
