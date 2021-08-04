Craighead County
Deanna L. Petty, 209 S. Bernis St., Brookland, on July 30 filed Chapter 7.
Michael Shane Petty, 107 Darr St., Brookland, on July 30 filed Chapter 7.
Charles David Tanner, 215 W. Easy St., Jonesboro, on July 29 filed Chapter 7.
Charles Edward Robinson Sr., P.O. Box 16203, Jonesboro, on July 29 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Lloyd Edward Lewis, 105 E. Elm St., Earle, on July 27 filed Chapter 13.
Ann Catherine Garrett, 105 E. Elm St., Earle, on July 27 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
John Clayton McLelland Jr. and Rachelle Lynn McLelland, 40 Main St., Lafe, on July 31 filed Chapter 7.
Tammy Puckett, 715 Kennedy St., Apt. 25, Paragould, on July 27 filed Chapter 7.
Tonya Lynn Davis, 157 Greene 902, Paragould, on July 27 filed Chapter 7.
Robert L. Jones, 2502 Mockingbird Lane, Paragould, on July 29 filed Chapter 7.
Daniel James Lester, 716 N. Fourth St., Paragould, on July 30 filed Chapter 13.
Gregory Dale Landreth and Crissy Ann Landreth, 505 Rosemond Drive, Paragould, on Aug. 1 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Snyder Wholesale Inc., P.O. Box 1564, Blytheville, on Aug. 3 filed Chapter 7.
Timothy M. Brown, 2126 Peabody St., Blytheville, on Aug. 3 filed Chapter 13.
Athesis Wandick, 217 Wingfield St., Osceola, on July 29 filed Chapter 7.
Jerry Lee Lewis Henry, 101 E. Shadow Lane, Osceola, on July 30 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Ralph Wycoff Olsen Sr. and Judy Kathleen Olsen, 130 Sycamore St., Trumann, on July 29 filed Chapter 13.
Timothy T. Kunath, 232 Cypress Drive, Trumann, on Aug. 3 filed Chapter 7.
Amanda Lynn Vannatter, 974 Timothy Lane, Tyronza, on July 27 filed Chapter 13.
Lasondra Lee McCall, P.O. Box 181, Weiner, on July 30 filed Chapter 7.
Randolph County
Tamara Louise Blissenbach, 12156 Arkansas 93, Pocahontas, on July 30 filed Chapter 7.
Sharp County
Patricia A. Door, 17 Seca Drive, Cherokee Village, on July 30 filed Chapter 7.
Martha Ann Lugenbeel, 952 Fairground Road, Hardy, on July 30 filed Chapter 7.
