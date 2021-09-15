Craighead County

Lee Danniel Worthington and Patricia Ann Worthington, 1210 Rains St., Jonesboro, on Sept. 12 filed Chapter 13.

Crittenden County

Charlotte Crawford, 1900 E. Madison Ave., West Memphis, on Sept. 10 filed Chapter 13.

Greene County

Tommy Eugene Cobb, 501 N. 7 1/2 St., Paragould, on Sept. 9 filed Chapter 7.

Lawrence County

William Edward Blair Jr. and Janice Michelle Blair, 400 Kentucky St., Walnut Ridge, on Sept. 9 filed Chapter 13.

Mississippi County

Maria Berta Navarrete, a/k/a Maria Berta Echegaray, 1001 N. Second St., Apt. 104, Blytheville, on Sept. 9 filed Chapter 7.