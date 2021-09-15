Craighead County
Lee Danniel Worthington and Patricia Ann Worthington, 1210 Rains St., Jonesboro, on Sept. 12 filed Chapter 13.
Crittenden County
Charlotte Crawford, 1900 E. Madison Ave., West Memphis, on Sept. 10 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Tommy Eugene Cobb, 501 N. 7 1/2 St., Paragould, on Sept. 9 filed Chapter 7.
Lawrence County
William Edward Blair Jr. and Janice Michelle Blair, 400 Kentucky St., Walnut Ridge, on Sept. 9 filed Chapter 13.
Mississippi County
Maria Berta Navarrete, a/k/a Maria Berta Echegaray, 1001 N. Second St., Apt. 104, Blytheville, on Sept. 9 filed Chapter 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.