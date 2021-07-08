Clay County
Linda Lou Franks, 2383 Clay 341, Piggott, on June 29 filed Chapter 7.
Craighead County
Annie Jewell Sexton, 408 W. Robinson St., Bay, on June 30 filed Chapter 7.
Summer Dawn Clampit, 256 Craighead 353, Bono, on July 2 filed Chapter 7.
Zachery L. Wall, 223 Craighead 316, Jonesboro, on June 25 filed Chapter 7.
Juanita Lynn Sory, a/k/a Nita L. Sory, a/k/a Juanita L. Hawes, 2210 Sybel Cove, Apt. 23, Jonesboro, on June 30 filed Chapter 7.
Renda Angela Sanders, 5934 Rees Road, Jonesboro, on July 1 filed Chapter 13.
Jeffrey Lerone Littleton and Wanda Ann Littleton, 3844 Turfway Drive, Jonesboro, on July 2 filed Chapter 13.
Justina Renae Northcutt, 4809 Highland Park Circle Jonesboro, on July 5 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Larry Z. Boyd, 103 Swepton St., Crawfordsville, on June 29 filed Chapter 13.
Angela Sha Williams, P.O. Box 662, Earle, on June 25 filed Chapter 13.
Latoria Brown, 312 S. 15th St., West Memphis, on June 24 filed Chapter 13.
Chiquita Marie Moore, 612 Westgate Cove, West Memphis, on June 24 filed Chapter 7.
Mark T. Shidler, 216 W. Danner Ave., Unit 1, West Memphis, on June 30 filed Chapter 13.
Lillian Latasha Frazier, 409 Rainer Road, West Memphis, on July 6 filed Chapter 7.
Greene County
Gig Anthony Pitcher and Angela Gay Pitcher, P.O. Box 111, Delaplaine, on June 28 filed Chapter 13.
Jackson County
Tonya Angeline Tipton, a/k/a Tonya Angeline Phillips, P.O. Box 122, Jacksonport, on June 30 filed Chapter 7.
Michael R. Weston and Kristin D. Weston, 302 Cooper Circle, Paragould, on June 25 filed Chapter 13.
Anthony Michael Nicholas, 604 N. 13th St., Apt. 5, Paragould, on June 28 filed Chapter 7.
Heidi Arminda Roberts, 2001 S. Seventh St., Paragould, on June 28 filed Chapter 7.
Sarah Jane Myers, 111 Gavin Drive, Paragould, on July 1 filed Chapter 7.
Tiffany Dawn Burcham, a/k/a Tiffany Dawn Jones, 14 Greene 735, Paragould, on July 6 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Vance Ray Dixon III, d/b/a Vance Dixon Farms, 2826 Mississippi 314 East, Blytheville, on June 25 filed Chapter 7.
Randy Jackson Milloway and Belinda Jane Milloway, 1120 N. Fifth St., Blytheville, on June 28 filed Chapter 13.
Ronald Douglas Hutto, 2237 Birch St., Blytheville, on June 28 filed Chapter 7.
Christopher R. Wilson and Julie D. Wilson, 901 Illinois St., Blytheville, on July 1 filed Chapter 13.
Malechia Gray, 509 Edrington Ave., Osceola, on June 30 filed Chapter 7.
Randolph County
Mona Lynn Hutchins, 3855 Country Club Road, Pocahontas, on June 30 filed Chapter 7.
Sharp County
Christina M. Cauley, 429 River Road, Hardy, on July 3 filed Chapter 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.