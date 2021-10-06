Craighead County
Billy Ray Davis, 1404 Arkansas 230 West, Bono, on Sept. 28 filed Chapter 7.
Terra Shante Williams and Larry James Williams, 235 N. Oak St., Brookland, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Christopher Heim and Lena Heim, 1100 McNatt Drive, Apt. 12, Brookland, on October 1 filed Chapter 13.
Andrew Martin Stough, 300 Front St., Cash, on Sept. 29 filed Chapter 7.
Terry Lemont Cobb and Denise Labet Cobb, 4705 Peter Trail, Jonesboro, on Sept. 28 filed Chapter 13.
Jeremy Lee McKenley, 7501 Highland Drive, Jonesboro, on Sept. 29 filed Chapter 13.
Mary C. Dulaney, 4178 Arkansas 349, Lot 31, Jonesboro, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Brittney Michelle Hout, a/k/a Brittney Michelle Foster, a/k/a Brittney Michelle Ladd, 4601 Jettyl Drive, Jonesboro, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Douglas B. Henderson, 82 Jackson Road, Lake City, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Crittenden County
Robert Nelson Spencer Sr., 515 Highland Drive, West Memphis, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Cross County
James Roy Scott Jr., 514 Cross 344, Cherry Valley, on Sept. 28 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Shirley Ann Collier, 908 McPherson St., Paragould, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Jackson County
Brian K. Eidson and Mary Lynn Eidson, a/k/a Mary Lynn Jones, 3208 Hooper St., Newport, on Sept. 28 filed Chapter 7.
Lawrence County
Robert Thomas Dwayne Reeves, 221 Free St., Hoxie, on Sept. 29 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Mary Ann Daniels, 701 Broadmoor St., Blytheville, on Sept. 28 filed Chapter 7.
Anna Kaye McCormick, a/k/a Anna Kaye Whatley, 5424 Arkansas 137 East, Blytheville, on Sept. 28 filed Chapter 7.
John Benjamin McDaniel, 1717 Chickasawba St., Blytheville, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Alan R. Ring Sr. and Ramona F. Ring, 111 Mockingbird Lane, Osceola, on Sept. 28 filed Chapter 7.
