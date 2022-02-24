Craighead County
Heather Leann Bailey, 904 Pardew St., Bay, on Feb. 17 filed Chapter 7.
Paul G. Wallis, 4801 Peachtree Ave., Jonesboro, on Feb. 15 filed Chapter 13.
Dennis Wayne Fowler, 2024 Manchester Drive, Jonesboro, on Feb. 17 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Ricky Lee Tucker, P.O. Box 1151, Paragould, on Feb. 21 filed Chapter 7.
Jackson County
Cecil James Baker, 824 Josephine St., Newport, on Feb. 18 filed Chapter 7.
Randolph County
Devin Quade Haulcroft and Crystal Dawn Haulcroft, a/k/a Crystal Dawn Wollos, 6089 Arkansas 328 West, Pocahontas, on Feb. 21 filed Chapter 7.
