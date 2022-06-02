Craighead County
Melissa Danielle Nichols, a/k/a Melissa Danielle Drummonds, 1472 Craighead 323, Bono, on May 26 filed Chapter 13.
Brandon Heath Rucker and Evea Marie Rucker, 239 Craighead 756, Jonesboro, on May 25 filed Chapter 13.
Entarius M. Jemison-Wilson, 1609 Alonzo Road, Jonesboro, on May 26 filed Chapter 7.
Whitney M. Jemison, a/k/a Whitney M. Hawkins, 1609 Alonzo Road, Jonesboro, on May 26 filed Chapter 7.
Brandon Shea Jones, 313 Holmes Road, Apt. 2, Jonesboro, on May 27 filed Chapter 7.
Chanda Lynette Randel, 2818 Dacus Lane, Jonesboro, on May 27 filed Chapter 13.
Cross County
James Robert Bennett and Esther Rebecca Bennett, P.O. Box 215, Cherry Valley, on May 26 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Otis Keith Fisher and Ashley Nichole Fisher, 900 Sunrise Circle, Paragould, on May 25 filed Chapter 7.
Christopher W. Roofe and Misty D. Roofe, 1634 Greene 601, Paragould, on May 26 filed Chapter 7.
Jackson County
DeAndre Elston, 1807 Congress St., Apt. A, Newport, on May 26 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Gunnar R. Wilson and Stefanie N. Wilson, 18 Windfield Circle, Trumann, on May 25 filed Chapter 13.
