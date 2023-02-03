Craighead County

John Wilburn Garrett II, d/b/a J & J Auto Diesel Repair, d/b/a J & J Auto & Collision Repair, 344 Story St., Brookland, on Jan. 25 filed Chapter 13.

Joseph Franklin Boyd and Jeanne Lynette Boyd, 214 Spruce St., Jonesboro, on Jan. 30 filed Chapter 7.

Shameka Nicole Williams, 1248 Crepe Myrtle Cove, Jonesboro, on Jan. 30 filed Chapter 7.

Crittenden County

Nishaun Jordan, 447 Beechwood Cove, Marion, on Jan. 24 filed Chapter 13.

Patricia Prater, 701 S. 14th St., West Memphis, on Jan. 24 filed Chapter 7.

Greene County

Ross Edward Whitney, 608 S. Third St., Paragould, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 7.

Shannon Waters, 501 W. Baldwin St., Paragould, on Jan. 25 filed Chapter 13.

Jackson County

Harold Gene Odom Jr. and Emily Kathryn Odom, a/k/a Emily Kanthryn Hopkins, 801 Dill St., Newport, on Jan. 24 filed Chapter 13.

Joseph Evan Seibert and Stacy Nichole Seibert, 503 Arkansas 224, Swifton, on Jan. 27 filed Chapter 7.

Lawrence County

Michael Patrick Prince Jr., d/b/a Rocking MJ Hotshot LLC, d/b/a Cattle N Other, and Julie Ann Prince, a/k/a Julie Ann Martin, a/k/a Julie Ann Durham, 191 E. River Drive, Strawberry, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 7.

Mississippi County

Chasity Irene Eno, 1122 Ruby St., Leachville, on Jan. 27 filed Chapter 7.

Erica Delcie Petty, P.O. Box 152, Manila, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 7.

Tosha Bouser, 301 Dan Drive, Manila, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 7.

Kirby Williams, 103 Juniper Drive, Osceola, on Jan. 27 filed Chapter 13.

Randolph County

Debra Copeland, P.O. Box 644, Pocahontas, on Jan. 27 filed Chapter 7.

Sharp County

Tina M. Adkisson, 1 Suanee Drive, Cherokee Village, on Jan. 30 filed Chapter 13.

Buddy Earl Mitchell, 480 Barnes Road, Evening Shade, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 13.

Heather Wells, 704 Rock Creek Road, Hardy, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 13.