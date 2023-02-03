Craighead County
John Wilburn Garrett II, d/b/a J & J Auto Diesel Repair, d/b/a J & J Auto & Collision Repair, 344 Story St., Brookland, on Jan. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Joseph Franklin Boyd and Jeanne Lynette Boyd, 214 Spruce St., Jonesboro, on Jan. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Shameka Nicole Williams, 1248 Crepe Myrtle Cove, Jonesboro, on Jan. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Nishaun Jordan, 447 Beechwood Cove, Marion, on Jan. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Patricia Prater, 701 S. 14th St., West Memphis, on Jan. 24 filed Chapter 7.
Greene County
Ross Edward Whitney, 608 S. Third St., Paragould, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Shannon Waters, 501 W. Baldwin St., Paragould, on Jan. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Jackson County
Harold Gene Odom Jr. and Emily Kathryn Odom, a/k/a Emily Kanthryn Hopkins, 801 Dill St., Newport, on Jan. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Joseph Evan Seibert and Stacy Nichole Seibert, 503 Arkansas 224, Swifton, on Jan. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Lawrence County
Michael Patrick Prince Jr., d/b/a Rocking MJ Hotshot LLC, d/b/a Cattle N Other, and Julie Ann Prince, a/k/a Julie Ann Martin, a/k/a Julie Ann Durham, 191 E. River Drive, Strawberry, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Chasity Irene Eno, 1122 Ruby St., Leachville, on Jan. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Erica Delcie Petty, P.O. Box 152, Manila, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Tosha Bouser, 301 Dan Drive, Manila, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Kirby Williams, 103 Juniper Drive, Osceola, on Jan. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Randolph County
Debra Copeland, P.O. Box 644, Pocahontas, on Jan. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Sharp County
Tina M. Adkisson, 1 Suanee Drive, Cherokee Village, on Jan. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Buddy Earl Mitchell, 480 Barnes Road, Evening Shade, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Heather Wells, 704 Rock Creek Road, Hardy, on Jan. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.