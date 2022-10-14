Clay County
Darlene Marie Haines, P.O. Box 149, Corning, on Oct. 6 filed Chapter 13.
Christie Marie Elam, 160 Craighead 7670, Brookland, on Oct. 10 filed Chapter 7.
Jeremy Guy Spencer and Erica D. Spencer, a/k/a Erica D. Nelson, 6703 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 4 filed Chapter 13.
Sharon Kay Kelman, 4710 Prospect Farm Road, Jonesboro, on Oct. 6 filed Chapter 13.
Ryan White, a/k/a Elizabeth A. White, 1300 Links Drive, Apt. 11, Jonesboro, on Oct. 7 filed Chapter 7.
Pauline Williams, 5402 Johnwood Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 10 filed Chapter 13.
Velon Dwayne Marshall, 107 Cherry St., Lake City, on Oct. 4 filed Chapter 7.
Joshua Shane Sheley, 908 Nicks Cove, Marion, on Oct. 6 filed Chapter 13.
Dorothy Brewer, 313 W. Oliver Drive, West Memphis, on Oct. 4 filed Chapter 13.
Kevin Wayne Brittain, 37 Craighead 673, Wynne, on Oct. 7 filed Chapter 13.
Brent Calvin Marshall, P.O. Box 485, Marmaduke, on Oct. 10 filed Chapter 13.
Johnathan Edward Wade House, 6400 Lake Front Lane, Harrisburg, on Oct. 11 filed Chapter 7.
