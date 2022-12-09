Craighead County
Christopher Warren Bowman, 2558 Craighead 762, Brookland, on Dec. 1 filed Chapter 13.
Heather Marie McNamee, 1203 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro, on Nov. 29 filed Chapter 7.
John Talbert Yarbro, d/b/a Performance Transmission, 304 Craighead 109, Jonesboro, on Nov. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Ronnie Lynn Fox and Tonya Lynn Fox, 5904 Southwick Drive, Jonesboro, on Nov. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Matthew Ryan Blevins, 4298 Dena Jo Drive, Apt. 159, Jonesboro, on Nov. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Tommie Nicole Sturch, 2506 Mockingbird Lane, Apt .3, Paragould, on Nov. 29 filed Chapter 7.
Billy Don Lively, 309 S. 10th Ave., Unit 3, Paragould, on Nov. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Kristopher Alan Lahaie and Samantha Yvonne Lahaie, a/k/a Samantha Yvonne Morrow, 300 Center Valley Drive, Paragould, on Nov. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Donnie Wade Riley, 722 N. Second St., Paragould, on Nov. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Ellilah Mitchell, 603 Greg Drive, Paragould, on Dec. 2 filed Chapter 7.
Annette J. Dority, a/k/a Annette Johnson, a/k/a Annette Chestnutt, 1925 N. Pearl St., Osceola, on Dec. 2 filed Chapter 13.
Edward Lee Smith, a/k/a Eddie Lee Smith, 8031 Doe Lane, Harrisburg, on Nov. 29 filed Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Sue Reinhard, 19119 Shayna Road, Harrisburg, on Nov. 29 filed Chapter 13.
Terrick Germaine Ansley and Robin Lynn Ansley, 302 Catherine St., Harrisburg, on Nov. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Sandra Kay Ross, P.O. Box 7, Lepanto, on Nov. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Billy Bishop and Glenda Bishop, 317 Gum Ave., Trumann, on Dec. 1 filed Chapter 13.
