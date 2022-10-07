Craighead County
Mary Elizabeth Jennings, 3800 Harrisburg Road, Apt. 903, Jonesboro, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Shonna Rena Cody, 4238 Arkansas 163, Jonesboro, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Bradley W. Walling and Christina C. Walling, a/k/a Christina C. Turner, a/k/a Christina C. Horn, 501 Vine St., Apt. A, Jonesboro, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Crystal McFarland, a/k/a Crystal McFarland Nelson, 615 Dover Road, West Memphis, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Benjamin E. Luke, 253 Greene 818, Paragould, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Timothy Dale Ross and Destiny Rose Ross, 301 Gavin Drive, Paragould, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Stacy D. Hall, 344 Avenue B, Apt. 25, Walnut Ridge, on Sept. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Ricky Eugene Willison, P.O. Box 207, Walnut Ridge, on Sept. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Karri Kathleen Hamlett, a/k/a Karri Kathleen Smith, P.O. Box 166, Manila, on Sept. 29 filed Chapter 7.
Michael Johnson and Rebecca Johnson, 21171 Buffalo Lick Road, Harrisburg, on Sept. 29 filed Chapter 13.
Fabian Anderson, 423 Thompson St., Lepanto, on Sept. 29 filed Chapter 13.
Larry Walker Jr. and Brittany Nicole Walker, 111 River Road, Marked Tree, on Sept. 29 filed Chapter 7.
Dennis Lynn Ashlock and Nina May Ashlock, 95 Crenshaw Road, Pocahontas, on Sept. 29 filed Chapter 13.
Cody Evan Billingsley, 1 Pottawattamie Drive, Cherokee Village, on Sept. 28 filed Chapter 13.
