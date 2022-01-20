Craighead County
Sabrina Anne Brooks, 304 Carson St., Bono, on Jan. 10 filed Chapter 7.
Anthony Louis Yates, 218 David Cove, Jonesboro, on Jan. 13 filed Chapter 13.
C’Chae Monah Sills, 412 Kiersen Lane, Jonesboro, on Jan. 13 filed Chapter 13.
Tasha Lashay Sharkey, 901 Gwen St., Jonesboro, on Jan. 18 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Pauline Nicole White-Harris, 1507 W. Arrington Drive, West Memphis, on Jan. 14 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Cecil Clayton Hardin, d/b/a Tinsel & Twinkle in the Park, P.O. Box 131, Marmaduke, on Jan. 11 filed Chapter 13.
Joshua Lewallen and Heather Lewallen, a/k/a Heather Green, 402 W. Williford St., Marmaduke, on Jan. 15 filed Chapter 7.
Jackson County
Emily Star Poole, a/k/a Emily Davis, a/k/a Emily Tompkins, 3804 Williams St., Newport, on Jan. 18 filed Chapter 13.
Mississippi County
Cassie L. Jackson, 910 W Moultrie Drive, Blytheville, on Jan. 11 filed Chapter 13.
Randolph County
Tracy Lynn Wadkins, 221 Britt Trail, Pocahontas, on Jan. 10 filed Chapter 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.