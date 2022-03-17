Craighead County
Ureaka N. Prescott, 307 Harper Drive, Brookland, on March 14 filed Chapter 13.
Nekita N. Dodson, 3312 S. Caraway Commons Drive, Apt. I-1, Jonesboro, on March 8 filed Chapter 7.
Jessie Lee Berry, 3515A Viking St., Jonesboro, on March 15 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Dianne R. Massey, 605 E. McAuley Drive, West Memphis, on March 9 filed Chapter 13.
Renee B. Harris, 904 Arlington Drive, West Memphis, on March 9 filed Chapter 7.
Vennie C. Evans, 612 S. 11th St., West Memphis, on March 9 filed Chapter 7.
Larry Griffin, 616 S. Roselawn Drive, West Memphis, on March 10 filed Chapter 13.
Shamika Parker, 322 W. Barton Ave., West Memphis, on March 14 filed Chapter 13.
Cross County
Daniel Bruce Price, 1210 E. Forrest Ave., Wynne, on March 14 filed Chapter 13.
Lawrence County
Dakota Ray Balentine, 299 Roosevelt Drive, Smithville, on March 15 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Jacob Daniel Baswell, 433 Henderson St., Lepanto, on March 9 filed Chapter 7.
Randolph County
William Thomas Pearson, a/k/a Kelcy Hull and Kelcey Lee Ann Pearson, 1409 Dunn St., Pocahontas, on March 9 filed Chapter 7.
Ezell Rogers, P.O. Box 165, Reyno, on March 8 filed Chapter 7.
