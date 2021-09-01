Craighead County
Annie Jewell Sexton, 408 W. Robinson St., Bay, on Aug. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Clifton Ray Cline and Pat Sharon Cline, P.O. Box 522, Bono, on Aug. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Justin Alan Jones, 99 Craighead 960, Brookland, on Aug. 25 filed Chapter 7.
David Leland Dye, 1607 Brooke Circle, Jonesboro, on Aug. 24 filed Chapter 7.
Zachary Tait Ciancarelli and Andrea Nicole Ciancarelli, 2117 Paula Drive, Jonesboro, on Aug. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Myron Lyvon Boling and Cynthia Danette Boling, 2902 Scotchwood Drive, Jonesboro, on Aug. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Crittenden County
Theotis Crawford Jr., 1508 Estates Drive, West Memphis, on Aug. 26 filed Chapter 13.
Cross County
Kenneth Ray Hill, 415 Martin Drive, Cherry Valley, on Aug. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Teresa Baker, 536 Greene 138, Paragould, on Aug. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Lawrence County
Debra Lee Huffman, P.O. Box 162, Hoxie, on Aug. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Derrick Luther Kirby and Danielle Nichole Kirby, 718 Tennessee St., Walnut Ridge, on Aug. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Mississippi County
Sharie Donnerson, 2010 Cherry Court, Apt. A, Blytheville, on Aug. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Poinsett County
Daniel Earl Toler II, Trumann, on Aug. 25 filed Chapter 7 1204 Dillon Drive.
