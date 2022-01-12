Craighead County
Tanner Jaxx Smith, a/k/a Tamara Lea Girard, a/k/a Tamara Stroup, 2412 Boydston St., Unit A, Jonesboro, on Jan. 5 filed Chapter 13.
Crittenden County
Saroya Shkarian Johnson, 606 Central St., Apt. 9, Earle, on Jan. 5 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Charlotte Deann Simmons, a/k/a Charlotte Deann Hilliard, 1205 Cole St., Paragould, on Jan. 5 filed Chapter 7.
Jessica Megan Dewitt, 5708 Twin Pine Drive, Paragould, on Jan. 7 filed Chapter 7.
