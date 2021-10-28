Craighead County
Wilma F. Grissom, d/b/a Jonesboro Tractor Sales Inc., 6711 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 18 filed Chapter 13.
Toniesha Turner, 717 Meredith Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 20 filed Chapter 7.
Candace D. Crawford, 1930 Edgewood St., Jonesboro, on Oct. 20 filed Chapter 7.
Phillip Yielding, 3101 Carnaby Street, Apt. C-103, Jonesboro, on Oct. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Michael Sallas and Karen Sallas, 136 Craighead 305, Jonesboro, on Oct. 26 filed Chapter 13.
Crittenden County
Michael Adams, 1403 Hickory Circle, West Memphis, on Oct. 18 filed Chapter 7.
Gwendolyn D. Brown, 809 Foxwood St., West Memphis, on Oct. 22 filed Chapter 11.
Cross County
Frank Breland and Eva Breland, 3208 U.S. 64 East, Wynne, on Oct. 18 filed Chapter 7.
Greene County
Jayme Lynn Walker, 1428 Greene 208, Beech Grove, on Oct. 25 filed Chapter 7.
Jeri Elizabeth Higdon, 827 N. 10th Ave., Paragould, on Oct. 19 filed Chapter 7.
Lois Annette Minick and James Leon Minick, 305 Allyson Drive, Paragould, on Oct. 20 filed Chapter 13.
Wyman Earl Atwood and Tanginna A. Atwood, 2337 Arkansas 139, Paragould, on Oct. 22 filed Chapter 7.
Kingston Lee Edgar, 619 W. Poplar St., Paragould, on Oct. 25 filed Chapter 7.
Kevin Tatum and Kathryn Tatum, 9003 Arkansas 358, Paragould, on Oct. 26 filed Chapter 13.
Lawrence County
Joshua Douglas Nelson and Erica Rae Nelson, 2506 S.E. Third St., Hoxie, on Oct. 19 filed Chapter 13.
Adam Clay Jennings Davis, 259 Rainwater St., Lynn, on Oct. 26 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Eddie M. Bright, 110 W. Alicia St., Osceola, on Oct. 26 filed Chapter 13.
Randolph County
Rupert Franklin Hall III, a/k/a Trey Hall, 2070 Springview Road, Pocahontas, on Oct. 22 filed Chapter 13
