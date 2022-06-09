Crittenden County
Amanda L. North, a/k/a Amanda L. Durmeier, 710 Dover Road, West Memphis, on May 31 filed Chapter 7.
Rhatez Townsend, 814 S. 18th St., West Memphis, on June 3 filed Chapter 13.
Cross County
Justin S. Daniels, and Megan S. Daniels a/k/a Megan Merrill, 32 Cross 391, Wynne, on June 3 filed Chapter 7.
Greene County
Jonathan L. Baugh and Chris D. Baugh, 607 Industrial Ave., Marmaduke, on June 2 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Dianna Lynn Stevens, 152 S. Willow Ave., Trumann, on May 31 filed Chapter 13.
Esther Velina Gabbert and Joseph Wayne Gabbert, 1000 Whitlatch Ave., Trumann, on May 31 filed Chapter 13.
Randolph County
Deborah Reihart, 1105 Clayton St., Pocahontas, on May 31 filed Chapter 7.
