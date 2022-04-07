Craighead County
Heather Rodriguez Smith and Brandon Eugene Smith, 107 Janis St., Brookland, on March 29 filed Chapter 13.
Jason Derek Smith and Jason Derek Smith, 3864 Turfway Drive, Jonesboro, on March 31 filed Chapter 13.
Sara Beth Barkley, 3723 Oak Leaf Circle, Jonesboro, on March 31 filed Chapter 13.
Nicole Adelle Hall, a/k/a Nicole Adelle Russell, d/b/a Southern Design, 808 N. Caraway Road, Jonesboro, on March 31 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Erica L. Irby, 88 Willow St., Marion, on March 29 filed Chapter 13.
Marcus E. Holloway, 814 Grandee Circle, Marion, on March 31 filed Chapter 13.
Jennifer Lynette Bryant, a/k/a Jennifer Curne, 339 Southwind Drive, Marion, on March 31 filed Chapter 7.
Felishia Michelle Madison, 1400 Elijah St., West Memphis, on March 31 filed Chapter 13.
Cross County
Thomas Edward Parker and Jereline Atkins Parker, 492 U.S. 64B, Wynne, on March 31 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Lois Annette Minick and James Leon Minick, 704 Spring Grove Road, Apt 1, Paragould, on March 29 filed Chapter 13.
Bobby Wayne Ciscell and Suzanne Ciscell, 101 S. 16th Ave., Paragould, on March 31 filed Chapter 7.
Lawrence County
John Edward Blaylock II and Crystal Dawn Blaylock, 512 S.W. Third St., Walnut Ridge, on March 31 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Sharie Latrice Donnerson and Sharie Latrice Donnerson, 2010 Cherry Court, Apt. A, Blytheville, on March 31 filed Chapter 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.