Craighead County
Steve Allen Searcy, 206 Armour St., Bono, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 13.
Tammy Lynn DeWhitt, a/k/a Tammy Roark, 206 Armour St., Bono, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 13.
Craig Joseph Cheatham, 1409 Sullivan Circle, Jonesboro, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Tevin Terrell Westbrook, 1301 Bramblewood Cove, Apt. A, Jonesboro, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Charles Douglas Skipper and Carrie Lynn Skipper, 8 Willow Creek Lane, Apt. 8101, Jonesboro, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Cathy Hooper, 1008 N. Church St., Jonesboro, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Crittenden County
Kelly Bowers, 204 N. Centers Drive, West Memphis, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Cross County
Valeria Jones, 66 Cross 385, Wynne, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Lasonya Pashunn Mitchell, 604 Grandview St., Blytheville, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Ronald Dean Lucas, 12718 Arkansas 118, Tyronza, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 7.
