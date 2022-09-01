Clay County
Shane Bollman and Heather Bollman, 327 W. Orr St., Piggott, on Aug. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Benjamin D. Gore, 709 S. Ballard St., Rector, on Aug. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Justin Dwayne Carmichael, 105 Clark Drive, Brookland, on Aug. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Tonya S. Johnson, 727 Turtle Creek Cove, West Memphis, on Aug. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Jeffrey Allen Clanton and Shannon Kathleen Clanton, 3636 Arkansas 42, Cherry Valley, on Aug. 24 filed Chapter 13.
Tyler Burgess and Autumn Burgess, 136 Matthews Cove, Wynne, on Aug. 29 filed Chapter 7.
Anthony Lee Hopkins, 1400 Ward Lane, Blytheville, on Aug. 26 filed Chapter 13.
James Suojanen, 2015 Birch Court, Apt. C, Gosnell, on Aug. 26 filed Chapter 13.
John Allen Jennings III, 13751 Arkansas 135, Lepanto, on Aug. 29 filed Chapter 12.
John III Farms LLC, 13751 Arkansas 135, Lepanto, on Aug. 29 filed Chapter 12.
