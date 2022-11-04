Craighead County
Donald Jackson and Sharice Jackson, a/k/a Sharice Ivey, 815 Oaktree Manor Circle, Unit B, Jonesboro, on Oct. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 7:52 am
Jeremy Wayne Bryan, 5934 Rees Road, Apt. 329, Jonesboro, on Oct. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Loren Ervin McCormick III and Heather Brooke McCormick, 172 Craighead 302, Jonesboro, on Oct. 26 filed Chapter 13.
David A, Cook, 2517 Duncan Road, Lot G, Jonesboro, on Oct. 27 filed Chapter 7.
Bobby Joe Smith, 2104 Manchester Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 28 filed Chapter 13.
Traci Rhymer, a/k/a Traci Nolen, a/k/a Traci Forston, 710 Locust Drive, Jonesboro, on Oct. 31 filed Chapter 13.
Denise L. Williams, 909 Rue Le Maison, Marion, on Nov. 1 filed Chapter 13.
Michael Schurmann, 314 Dover Road, West Memphis, on Oct. 26 filed Chapter 13.
Dekiara D. Brown, 1950 N. Avalon St., Apt. 41, West Memphis, on Oct. 27 filed Chapter 13.
Sonya Tucker, 413 S. 12th St., West Memphis, on Nov. 1 filed Chapter 13.
Roy Duty, 323 S. Gum St., Newport, on Oct. 25 filed Chapter 13.
Allen Bobby Bottenfield and Amanda Jean Bottenfield, a/k/a Amanda Pearce, 413 Crestmont Circle, Blytheville, on Oct. 31 filed Chapter 13.
Ricky Earl Welch, 103 W. Main St., Blytheville, on Oct. 31 filed Chapter 13.
Bennie Lee Washington and Florene Williams Washington, 113 Magnolia St., Joiner, on Oct. 27 filed Chapter 13.
David Brent Wake and Toni Reenea Wake, 9473 Evans Lane, Harrisburg, on Oct. 26 filed Chapter 13.
Brian Robert Tilghman and Carla Leann Tilghman, a/k/a Carla Blackburn, 411 W. Pyburn St., Pocahontas, on Oct. 31 filed Chapter 7.
David Gosha, a/k/a David Camp, 2340 Willow Trail, Pocahontas, on Oct. 31 filed Chapter 7.
Barabra Danielle Rhodes, a/k/a Barbara Leonard, d/b/a New Image Construction LLC, 59 Allegheny Drive, Cherokee Village, on Oct. 31 filed Chapter 13.
Dustin Lee Brown and Sandra Helene Brown, a/k/a Sandra McNaughton, 53 Rainbow Trail, Hardy, on Oct. 28 filed Chapter 7.
