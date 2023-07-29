JONESBORO — Baptist Memorial Health Care has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas which will be used to provide fresh produce in Craighead County.
“We appreciate Baptist Memorial Health Care and their commitment to building healthier communities,” Christie Jordan Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas CEO said. “These funds will provide hundreds of families with nutritious, fresh produce.”
The Food Bank of NEA is committed to making nutritious food available to those in need. Since 2015, the Food Bank has operated the Fresh Produce Program to make sure fresh fruits and vegetables are available to food-insecure populations. Produce is distributed through partner agencies as well as through mobile pantries.
According to information provided by the Food Bank, an estimated six percent of Arkansans do not have a vehicle. This means they must frequently choose between a trip to the grocery store or getting to work, a doctor’s appointment, or getting their child to school.
Many of those living in food insecurity, will often forgo a trip to the grocery store and opt instead to purchase cheap, unhealthy food from a local gas station or dollar store which can lead to the development of chronic diet-related illnesses such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and more.
