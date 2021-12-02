JONESBORO — St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas announced Wednesday the selection of Randy Barymon as the new hospital administrator.
Barymon has spent the past 23 years working within the St. Bernards Healthcare system at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, beginning as a radiology transporter.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University in 2009, becoming a registered MRI technologist.
He entered nursing in 2012, rapidly advancing to his floor’s nursing director the following year.
Barymon then earned both a master’s degree in management, strategy, and leadership as well as national certification for nurse executives from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Barymon joins St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center as the hospital recently marked 41 years at its current location in northwest Pocahontas.
“Pocahontas and surrounding Randolph County have a high regard for the healthcare they receive at St. Bernards Five Rivers,” Barymon said in a press release.
“As the hospital’s new administrator, I look to maintain that confidence and build upon growth opportunities.”
“Randy is an exceptionally gifted individual, and his work ethic speaks for itself,” St. Bernards Healthcare President and CEO Chris Barber said of Barymon in the press release.
“Because he’s worked in so many capacities – from support staff to direct patient care to administration – he has a unique perspective on what quality health services look like. Most importantly though, Randy is a great person and leader. St. Bernards Five Rivers could not be in better hands.”
Barymon is a native of Mammoth Spring and lifelong Northeast Arkansas resident. He is a member and past president of the Jonesboro Jaycees and has served as an associate member of the Northeast Arkansas District Fair Board. He and his wife, Deanna, have two children.
