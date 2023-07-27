BATESVILLE — Dr. Jerrod Anderson and advanced practice registered nurse Whitney Melton are relocating to White River Health Family Care, 1215 Sidney St., Suite 300.
All patient records and care will be transferred to the new location starting Aug. 7.
Anderson received his medical degree from Windsor University School of Medicine in St. Kitts. He completed a family medicine residency at UAMS Northeast/St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He accepts patients of all ages.
Melton has more than 18 years of experience serving at WRH in various roles. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Nurse Credentialing Center. As an APRN, Melton provides primary care, care for chronic conditions, and acute and preventative care to patients of all ages.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments are available both in-person and via telemedicine. To make an appointment, call 870-793-1126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.