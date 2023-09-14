WYNNE — East Arkansas native, Dr. Tim Baty, has joined the medical staff at Wynne Medical Clinic, specializing in family medicine. Baty begins practicing in Wynne after completing a family medicine residency with UAMS North Central in Batesville. Prior to his residency, he earned his doctorate of osteopathic medicine from NYITCOM at Arkansas State in 2020 as a member of the campus’s inaugural graduating class.
Born in Widener, Baty graduated from Forrest City High School in 2010 before becoming a first-generation college student at UCA in Conway. Now, as a member of St. Bernards Medical Group, he will see patients at Wynne Medical Clinic and St. Bernards CrossRidge Community Hospital.
