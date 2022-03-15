Jury seated for trial of Lonoke County deputy in shooting
CABOT (AP) — A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists.
Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, faces between three and 10 years in prison if he’s convicted in the shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis, who is white, has pleaded not guilty.
The jury selected Tuesday includes two members with family in the law enforcement field.
Baylor names 2021 graduates
Baylor University in Waco, Texas, recently announced graduates for the summer and fall 2021 semesters.
Among those graduating were Jonesboro’s Rabindra Khadka with a Master of Arts in Physics and Corye Jones of Marked Tree with a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
