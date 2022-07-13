STUTTGART — The Board of Directors of Farmers and Merchants Bank recently announced the appointment of Randy Bearce to the position of market president. In his new role, Bearce will oversee the retail and lending operations of the expanding Jonesboro market. Most recently, he served as a commercial lender.
“I’m excited for Randy to move into this leadership position,” Private Banking Manager Gary Childers stated in the press release. “He is well-respected by the bank staff, his customers and the Jonesboro community. Randy is a person that goes above and beyond to serve his customers as well as Jonesboro, and he has the experience necessary to be a successful market president.”
A Jonesboro native, Bearce is an alumnus of Valley View High School and Arkansas State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in finance.
Bearce started his career in the financial industry more than 27 years ago and has worked as a lender in the Jonesboro region since 1999. He joined the Farmers and Merchants Bank and Integrity First team in 2013.
“I appreciate the opportunity Farmers and Merchants Bank has offered me to serve as market president for the Jonesboro area,” Bearce stated. “Jonesboro is a great place to live and raise a family, and I am proud to call this community home. I am excited to lead such a great team as we expand our presence in Jonesboro.”
In addition to his new role at the bank, Bearce is an active member of the regional community and an avid sports fan. He has been a dedicated volunteer for Jonesboro youth sports for more than 15 years. He currently serves as the recreational league commissioner for the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters at Joe Mack Campbell Park as well as a travel basketball coach at Valley View Elementary.
He is a former board member of United Way of Northeast Arkansas and a volunteer for the United Cerebral Palsy Telethon.
