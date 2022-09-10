Beatles at the Ridge returns after two-year hiatus

WALNUT RIDGE — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival will return for a one-day event Sept. 17 in downtown Walnut Ridge.
Prior to the festival, the movie “A Hard Day’s Night” will be shown at the Malco Towne Cinema, 2407 E Parker Road in Jonesboro at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Musical performances will begin at Cavenaugh Chevrolet’s Rock n’ Roll Hwy Stage at 1 p.m. with Bodagus, followed by TRIPPP at 3 p.m. and Lockhouse Orchestra at 5 p.m.
The Liverpool Legends will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. This Grammy-nominated Beatles tribute band, whose members were hand-picked by Louise Harrison, the sister of the late George Harrison, has been a mainstay of Beatles at the Ridge.
In addition to musical performances, vendors will open at 10 a.m., along with a cornhole tournament, also at 10 a.m. Registration for the tournament begins at 9 a.m.
The annual Abbey Road Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Morley Family Entertainment will provide magic art, balloon creations and face painting throughout the day.
The event will be held rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the music. Small coolers for personal snacks and drinks will be allowed, although several food vendors will be set up at the event. No glass containers will be permitted.
For more information about the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival, visit www.beatlesatthe ridge.com.
