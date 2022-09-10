Beatles at the Ridge returns after two-year hiatus

The Grammy-nominated Liverpool Legends will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 during this year’s Beatles at the Ridge Festival in Walnut Ridge. Members of this Beatles tribute band were hand-picked by Louise Harrison, the sister of the late George Harrison.

 Submitted photo

WALNUT RIDGE — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival will return for a one-day event Sept. 17 in downtown Walnut Ridge.

Prior to the festival, the movie “A Hard Day’s Night” will be shown at the Malco Towne Cinema, 2407 E Parker Road in Jonesboro at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Thursday.