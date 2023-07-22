JONESBORO — The Beck Center for Veterans will host the first Beck Golf Classic from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sept. 26, at the Paragould Country Club, 3300 Pruetts Chapel Road.
Registration is $350 for a four-person team.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place teams, with individual prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the Beck Center located in the Lt. Col. Frederick C. Turner Jr. Military Science Building on the Arkansas State University campus.
Established by A-State alumni Buddy and Charlotte Beck, the center is a nonprofit organization that serves area veterans.
“The military is a tight-knit community and transitioning to another community like a campus can be difficult to navigate. We want to make that transition as smooth as possible to ensure academic success,” Johnathon Mullins, president of the A-State Veterans Organization, said.
“The center for me is the hub of my university experience. When I worried I wasn’t going to be able to afford school in the manner I had planned I came to the center. I was fortunate enough to be able to share my concern with the director at the time and I was eligible to become a VA work-study at the facility,” Mullins added.
“As an undergraduate student, I had so many things at my fingertips in one place that traditional students would have to go to several places to use. All of those resources were free of charge.”
Beck Center Director Jana Haskins said the need to raise money to better serve veterans is where the golf tournament got started.
The center provides education assistance, personal rehabilitation services, mental health services and a combat veteran support group.
Anyone interested in participating in the tournament can contact Haskins at jhaskins @astate.edu or call the center at 870-972-2624.
