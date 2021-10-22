Berry-Strickland

Savannah Strickland became the bride of Alex Berry on Oct. 9, 2021, at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
She was given in marriage by her parents, Dr. Gary and Lisa Strickland of Jonesboro.
Jonathan Freeman performed the ceremony with music provided by Leah Aldridge.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Valley View High School and a 2018 graduate of Arkansas State University.
He is the son of Robert and Tammy Berry of Jonesboro. He graduated from Valley View High School in 2013 and will graduate from ASU in 2022.
Hannah Aldridge and Claudia Raffo, both of Jonesboro, served as maids of honor.
Bridesmaids were Danielle Imrie, Lauren Baugh, Madison Herget and Kendyl Berry, all of Jonesboro.
Caleb King of Jonesboro served as best man.
Groomsmen were Grant Roberts of Little Rock, Keith Youngs of Rogers and Lane Pierce of Jonesboro.
Noah Tasker and Trevor Grubb, of Jonesboro, and Tyler Grubb of Little Rock served as ushers.
The reception was held at Harmony Gardens with music by West Music.
After a wedding trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn., the couple is residing in Jonesboro.
