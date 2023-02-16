JONESBORO — The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education will offer 10 hours of professional development training for educators, caregivers or foster parents of young children.
Registration is required and may be made by phone at 870-933-4565.
The Best Care class for Craighead County will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4 at the Craighead County Extension Office, 611 E. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro. Snacks will be provided, but participants are asked to bring their own lunches.
The 2023 Best Care topics will include:
Good nutrition counts on basic math skills.
Importance of immunizations.
Literacy in early childhood.
First steps to positive guidance.
Creating active classrooms.
Observation basics for the classroom.
Professionalism and ethics.
