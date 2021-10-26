JONESBORO — The Preceptor Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Community Bank, 630 Southwest Drive.
Members are asked to bring their own beverages and sack lunches.
The program will be presented by Sherrie Griggs.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 3:09 am
