Big Grass Bluegrass Festival coming to Collins

PARAGOULD — The second Big Grass Bluegrass Festival will be held July 21-23, in downtown Paragould. The center of activities will be the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.
Since 2010, the Collins has been the home for KASU-FM’s monthly Bluegrass Monday concert series. The sustained success of that concert series led the board of the Collins to plan its first bluegrass festival for 2020, which was then postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.
The Big Grass Bluegrass Festival is a nonprofit event with proceeds going toward the theater’s foundation, to ensure the continuation of many other events.
At 7 p.m. July 21, the festival will present an evening of bluegrass meets rock-and-roll. The Hillbenders, a southwest Missouri-based acoustic band, will present their WhoGrass show, which features bluegrass-inspired arrangements of songs by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Who.
The Cleverlys will also present a comedy show with bluegrass versions of pop, rock, hip-hop and rap songs.
The 2022 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Entertainer of the Year, the Kody Norris Show, will perform beginning at 7 p.m. July 22, alongside The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and the Grascals.
Two shows will be presented at 1 and 6 p.m. July 23 featuring The Daryl Mosley Band, Nothin’ Fancy and the Lonesome River Band.
In addition to these four bluegrass shows, numerous other activities will occur outdoors in the area surrounding the theater. Local vendors and food trucks will be present along with activities for children.
Numerous local and regional bluegrass and country acts will perform free in the nearby Centennial Park on July 23 including Sylamore Special, Cory Jackson, Magnolia Wind, Sand Creek and Chad Garrett.
For more festival information including a link to purchase tickets, visit www.collinstheatre.com.
