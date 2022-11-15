JONESBORO – Graycen Colbert Bigger, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority and assistant vice president of community development for Farmers and Merchants Bank, is speaking at Arkansas State University today as part of the Dr. Joel Gambill Distinguished Speaker Series.
Bigger, who began her visit to ASU on Monday, will speak with students in the School of Media and Journalism and to public relations, advertising and art history students.
Bigger, a Northeast Arkansas native, attended A-State and earned bachelor’s degrees in photojournalism and history of art, then continued her education with a master’s degree in art business from Sotheby’s Institute of Art in New York. She specializes in business and public relations with more than a decade of experience.
Previously she was the director of placemaking for the City of Cherokee Village as well as adjunct professor of art history for A-State. She is also is a contributor to Arkansas Business Publishing Group.
The endowed series was initiated in 2008 in honor of Dr. Joel Gambill, longtime journalism educator and department chair, who served at A-State for 44 years. During his career, Gambill was recognized with the Outstanding Educator Award and the Distinguished Service Award from the Arkansas Press Association.
