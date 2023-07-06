ASH FLAT— Graycen Bigger has joined FNBC, headquartered in Ash Flat, as assistant vice president of strategic partnerships.
ASH FLAT— Graycen Bigger has joined FNBC, headquartered in Ash Flat, as assistant vice president of strategic partnerships.
In this newly created role, Bigger will work in community connection relations and promote financial education.
Bigger is also the executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority, which promotes job creation, improving infrastructure, and workforce development.
Additionally, she is the chairman of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education’s Coordinating Board, an appointment made by former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, serves on the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation, Arkansas Economic Development and Chamber Executives, Black River Technical College Foundation, North Delta Community Foundation and the Spring River Innovation Hub and Pie Festival Committee.
A native of Paragould, Bigger currently resides in Pocahontas.
