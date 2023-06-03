230606-JS-bigger-honor-photo

Bigger

POCAHONTAS — Graycen Bigger has been named to the Top 100 Women of Impact in Arkansas; a list compiled by the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA), Little Rock Soiree Magazine, and the Arkansas Business Publishing Group.

Bigger is executive director of Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority, a Black River Technical College Foundation Board member, and Arkansas Department of Higher Education chair.