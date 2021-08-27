It’s a boy for Benjamin and Jessica Onnen of Armorel. The 6-pound, 11-ouncer arrived Monday, Aug. 2 at St. Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s son has been named Oliver Benjamin.
Oliver has a sister, Rosie, 9, and a brother, Brian Paul, 3. Grandparents are James Onnen and Mechelle, Jay and Donna Calvert and James and Melissa Lambert, all of Gosnell, and Emily Onnen of Manila. Great-grandparents are Virgil and Karen Onnen of Sterling, Ill., and John and Janet Calvert of Caraway.
• • •
Georgia Blake is the name chosen by Jacob and Elizabeth Tarry of Paragould for their daughter who was born Tuesday, Aug. 10 at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Georgia has a sister, Camille, 16. Grandparents are Nancy McDermott and Craig and Shelly Tarry, all of Paragould. Great-grandfather is Don E. Orick of Stanford.
• • •
Zachary and Ashley Dickey are the parents of a girl, Logan Marie. The 5-pound, 14-ouncer arrived Monday, Aug. 16 at St. Bernards Medical Center. Grandparents are Terry and Melissa Browning of Bono and Nancy Jackson and Rick Dickey of Benton.
