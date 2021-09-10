Wyatt Glen is the name chosen by Riley and Sydney Jenkins of Paragould for their son who was born Saturday, Aug. 14 at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
Grandparents are Diana Sumner of Carlisle, Eddie Layrock of Paragould and Morris and Janine Jenkins of Gainesville, Mo. Great-grandparents are Bill and Judy Alexander of Beebe, Mary Dell and the late Keith Layrock of Searcy and Joyce and the late Glen Jenkins and David and Rosemary Case, all of Alton Mo.
• • •
It’s a boy for Angelis Ventura Tavarez and Gilberto Jesus Tavarez Ortiz of Jonesboro. The 7-pound, 9-ouncer arrived Thursday, Sept. 2 at St. Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s son has been named Zair Noah Tavarez.
Zair has three siblings, Jeremy Ovalle, 14, Nay Ovalle, 12, and Jaír Tavarez, 6. Grandparents are Gilberto Tavarez Polanco, Luz Divina Ortiz, Esteban Ventura and Norma Cornelio, all of the Dominican Republic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.