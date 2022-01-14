It’s a girl for Adam and Andrea Gann of Batesville. The 7-pound, 1-ouncer arrived Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s daughter has been named Allie Eleanor.
Grandparents are Paul and Ilagene Higginbottom of Ash Flat and Vernon and Valerie Gann of Cave City. Great-grandparents are Florene Gann of Poughkeepsie and Gerald and Elverta Ganus of Cooter, Mo.
• • •
Siler Gray is the name chosen by Richard and Amelia Smith of Newport for their daughter who arrived Monday, Jan. 3, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
Grandparents are Kenny and Carol Falwell of Newport and the late Danny and Kathy Smith of Tuckerman.
